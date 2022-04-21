Dog holds racquet in mouth and plays tennis. Watch

Dog videos are always fun to watch. This clip is exactly the same and it shows a dog playing tennis. There is a chance that the video may make you want to applaud the dog’s skills.

Twitter user who goes by the handle name Buitengebieden posted the video. They wrote “Eye on the ball…” along with a tennis ball emoji. In the next line, they also added that the video was originally posted on the Instagram page trickspaniel. On the page, the clip was shared last month. The video was posted with a caption, “Learning to play tennis! His first ever go with a tennis racket!”

The clip opens to show a dog standing with a racquet in its mouth. Within moments an individual, not visible on the screen, throws a ball at the pooch. Without missing a beat, the furry creatures jumps and hits the ball with its bat.

Take a look at the video:

🎥 IG: trickspaniel pic.twitter.com/yEK0TB03bY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 20, 2022

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the tweet has also gathered about 9,300 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Ok I know so many trained service dogs and dogs trained for rallies and canine games and have never seen a dog do this before! My dog would absolutely refuse to even start the training process with this!” wrote a Twitter user who also hinted that they are a pet parent. “He/she is a true Wimbledon contender,” shared another. “I did not know dogs played tennis - I am very impressed!” expressed a third. “The goodest boii,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the dog leave you impressed too?