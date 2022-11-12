Dog hugs her human every time they go out. Watch video to learn why

Dogs are undoubtedly the best friend we can get as they shower us with their unconditional love, and thankfully, this feeling is mutual. And this video posted online perfectly exemplifies this. It shows a dog giving her human a warm hug every time they leave the house to say ‘thank you’.

“Our souls are connected…,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram with hashtags #doglove and #minicockapoo. A text overlay on the video reads, “My dog gives me a thank you hug every time we go out.” The video opens by showing a man walking down a corridor in a building with his dog on the leash. As the video progresses, the dog named Luna, a Mini Cockapoo, jumps up onto her hind legs and wraps her front paws around her pet parent’s body to give him a hug.

Watch the cute dog video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked more than 94,000 views and several comments.

“Luna makes my heart smile,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “Luna sure loves you!!” wrote another. “Luna has my heart! She is so intelligent. We have a Poochon and he’s like a little human. We say to him ‘give me a human hug’ and he hugs his head in and puts his front leg up to hug back, they are so special,” commented a third. “Soul buddies for life,” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.

