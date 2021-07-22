Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Are you feeling the mid-week blues? Are you looking for a little pick-me-up that will help you to brave through the day? If so, then here is a video that you must check. The video, which shows a dog’s reaction to its reflection in the mirror, is so ‘pawsome’ that it would leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Shared on Instagram page WeRateDogs, the clip shows an adorable dog named Jasper. “This is Jasper. He’s not sure why this dog is giving him so much attitude. Got all pup in his face. 14/10 for Jasper but only 12/10 for the other guy,” reads the caption shared with the video.

The video opens to show Jasper standing in front of a mirror. For the first few moments, the dog intently stares at his own reflection. However, soon he does this. Take a look at the video that may leave you very happy.

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has already gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments.

“He protec, he attac, but he kinda confused,” wrote an Instagram user. “This town ain’t big enough for the both of em,” joked another. “Through the borking-glass,” shared a third. “He protecc, he attacc, most importantly… the guy in the mirror fight baccc,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video showing the cute dog named Jasper?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON