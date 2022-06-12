Dog jumps excitedly when it sees ‘favourite aunt’ come home. Watch cute video

If you have ever had a dog as a pet then you must be aware of how excited they get on seeing you every time you come home. It is delightful to see dogs being excited to see the person that they are fond of. In a sweet video posted on Instagram, a Golden Retriever dog gets really excited when it sees a person that it really likes.

The video was posted on the Instagram account nev_thegolden, which is a dog account. The dog named Neville is seen standing behind a gate that is installed for its safety when someone comes over. The Golden Retriever dog sees its favourite aunt it says in the caption and that is why it is seen jumping excitedly. The song ‘I’m so excited’ by The Pointer Sisters is playing in the video and it matches the dog’s mood perfectly.

The video was posted on May 15 and it has received more than 6.54 lakh views so far.

“Me when my favourite auntie comes to visit! P.S. I’m not locked up! This gate is just there for my safety when someone comes through the front door,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 39,000 likes and several comments. Netizens reacted to the video with heart emojis.

“The music makes it epic,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh! A happy smile and a flamboyant tail!” wrote another. “Me when I see any puppy,” said a third.

Neville, the Golden Retriever, lives in Cheshire in the UK according to its Instagram bio. It was born on October 26, 2021 and has more than 1,200 Instagram followers.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?