Dog makes adorable puppy face to get away with everything. Watch cute video

Dogs are such adorable animals that their humans can’t stop pampering them. Even if they do something wrong, it is very hard not to forgive a dog especially when they make that puppy face with pleading eyes. Like this video shared on Instagram by the page Dogs of Instagram that shows a dog making an adorable puppy face. Posted 11 hours ago, the video has already received 3.28 lakh views. This video will definitely make you go ‘aww’ and you won’t be able to resist this dog’s cute face too.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “People ask me why do you spoil him. Why do you let him get away with so many things?” And to this she says, “Because of that face.” The dog pulls a really adorable face as its human is brushing him.

“Give the boy everything! @gusthexlstaffy with the expert puppy eyes,” says the caption of the video tagging the dog account.

Watch the adorable video below:

“How cute,” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “I cannot with this face,” said another. A third user posted, “Look at that precious land seal.”

The video was originally posted by the dog account on December 16 last year and it has got over 5.1 million views. The dog is named Gus and it lives in the United Kingdom. It was born on June 1, 2020, according to his Instagram bio. The dog is a mix between Staffordshire Bull Terrier and an American Bully. It has over 44,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this cute dog video and can you resist its puppy face?