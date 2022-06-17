Dog obeys the commands of his human, gets rewarded. Watch

Pet parents often teach their dogs basic obedience commands to help them behave at home or outside. When they succeed, it fills them with pride and joy. Such content, when recorded and posted online, makes for wholesome videos. Like this video shared on Instagram that shows a dog obeying commands of its human. The video is winning hearts online.

“How many of these does your dog know? This is only a few of the countless tricks and skills that Magnus knows. I stopped counting but Magnus knows well over 40 commands, and this doesn’t even include the many behaviours that I have trained him to do,” reads a portion of the caption posted alongside the video with several hashtags including #labradorretriever #doggosdoingthings and #cutedog.

The video opens to show the dog named Magnus obeying several commands of its human, including backup, stand, bow, rise, and wave. In the end, the dog gets rewarded with a cookie for understanding all the commands.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on Instagram a few hours ago. Since being shared, the video has been watched over 71,000 times and has received more than 10,000 likes. People have also posted varied comments.

"Best boy!" posted an individual with several emoticons. "I love it! Such a good, sweet boy," expressed another with heart emojis. "He is such a smart and beautiful boy. My labrador knows 23 commands... 40 is impressive!" shared a third.

The share has even invited comments from several pages dedicated to doggos.

"Magnus is so impressive! Good boy," shared a page dedicated to a Labrador named Ziggy Stardust. "You are the best boy, Magnus! So impressive!" expressed another. "He's the goodest boi," posted a third.

How many commands does your dog understand?