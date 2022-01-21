Home / Trending / Dog paddles through muddy water to save deer, video goes viral
trending

Dog paddles through muddy water to save deer, video goes viral

The viral video of the dog paddling through muddy water to save the deer is now being posted by many across different social media platforms.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog rescuing the deer.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog rescuing the deer.(Screengrab)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A heartwarming video of a dog saving a deer from drowning has gone all kinds of viral online. The video has won the hearts of many on the Internet and may have the same effect on you too.

The animal rescue video was originally posted on TikTok and is now being shared by many across different platforms. Just like this post shared on Twitter. The clip shows the dog swimming across a waterbody while holding the deer in its mouth. The pooch, quite carefully, puts the animal down after reaching the bank. A human then takes over and picks the deer, they are also heard saying “good boy” to the dog.

“Definitely deserves a huge treat,” reads the caption of the video posted along with the clip. The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly two million views and the numbers are only increasing.

Take a look at the video:

The tweet has gathered tons of comments from people. “Thanks a crazy good puppy,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful pooch is a hero,” posted another. “At first I thought it was a crocodile or something, respect to the good boy, thanks for sharing!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter dog.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out