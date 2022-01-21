Dog paddles through muddy water to save deer, video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a dog saving a deer from drowning has gone all kinds of viral online. The video has won the hearts of many on the Internet and may have the same effect on you too.

The animal rescue video was originally posted on TikTok and is now being shared by many across different platforms. Just like this post shared on Twitter. The clip shows the dog swimming across a waterbody while holding the deer in its mouth. The pooch, quite carefully, puts the animal down after reaching the bank. A human then takes over and picks the deer, they are also heard saying “good boy” to the dog.

“Definitely deserves a huge treat,” reads the caption of the video posted along with the clip. The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly two million views and the numbers are only increasing.

Take a look at the video:

The tweet has gathered tons of comments from people. “Thanks a crazy good puppy,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful pooch is a hero,” posted another. “At first I thought it was a crocodile or something, respect to the good boy, thanks for sharing!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?