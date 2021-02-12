IND USA
The image shows two dogs named Sugar and Ellie.(Instagram/@ellieandsugar000)
trending

Dog practices ‘WWE moves’ on pooch sibling. Seen the adorably funny video yet?

“Sugar from the high ropes with the ‘puppies elbow’,” joked an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:39 AM IST

There is something absolutely charming about watching the videos which capture the adorable antics of the dogs. Just like this clip involving a super energetic dog named Sugar and a very patient pooch, Ellie. The video shows Sugar practicing ‘WWE moves’ on its sibling.

Originally shared on the dogs’ joint Instagram account called @ellieandsugar000, the video went viral after being shared on the official Insta profile of WeRateDogs.

“This is Sugar and Ellie. Sugar was a WWE superstar in a past life, and Ellie has learned to just accept this. 13/10 for both,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“He protecc, he attacc. That is all,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sugar from the high ropes with the ‘puppies elbow’,” joked another while drawing a WWE reference. “The Rock could never beat Sugar, and that's the tea,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on this sweet clip?

