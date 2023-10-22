Dog receives unexpected hug from cat, gets baffled. Watch

In a world where cats and dogs are considered rivals, a heartwarming scene unfolded. A dog got a sudden hug from a cat and this gesture of the kitty left the pooch utterly baffled. This display of affection between the two different species is undoubtedly beautiful to watch. Moreover, the expression of the dog adds a touch of humour to the whole scene. The image shows a cat hugging a dog. (X/@contextdogs)

The video is shared on an X handle without any caption. The clip opens to show a dog standing all by itself. Within moments, a cat enters the scene and gives a hug to the pooch. That’s not all, the kitty also goes ahead and gives boops to the dog. Once done, the cat leaves the scene as randomly as it did when appearing before the camera.

What makes the otherwise heartwarming video hilarious is the expression of the pooch throughout the scene. The dog keeps on looking at the cat as if extremely baffled by its behaviour.

Take a look at this video of the cat and dog:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has gone crazy viral on X. Till now, it has collected close to 4.3 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

What did X users say about this pet video?

“Adorable. Shiba Inu with a cat. So beautiful,” posted an X user. “Not many dogs would allow a kitty to do that,” shared another. “The look at the end,” expressed a third. “The cat just wants a hug,” commented a fourth. “The baffled look at the end,” wrote a fifth.

