Dog relaxes in float while its human is canoeing. Watch adorable video

People who love dogs and keep them as pets want to give them the best life. They want to give their dogs all the comforts of life and spend a lot of time with them. Dogs also accompany their humans on their holidays and it is delightful to watch videos that show dogs relaxing and having the time of their lives. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a Labrador Retriever dog sitting in a float while its human is canoeing. The video of the dog may make you go aww as it is so cute to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account honeypiethedog seven days ago. The video has received more than 6,000 views so far. The video shows a man standing on a canoe as he is rowing with an oar. He has attached a float to the canoe. On the float, his dog, who is wearing a life jacket, is relaxing by lying down. It looks like the dog is living its best life.

Watch the video below:

The video prompted people to post several comments.

“That is incredible, living the dream,” commented an Instagram user. “You’re the best parents!!!!” wrote another. A third individual posted, “Everything about this is amazing.” Another comment reads, “This makes my heart happy.”

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of the dog?