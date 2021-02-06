IND USA
The incident took place during a friendly soccer match between Serbian teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac (representational image).
Dog sent off by referee for invading pitch during football match in Serbia

Referee Marko Ivkovic flashed a red card to the dog.
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:10 PM IST

A dog who repeatedly invaded the pitch during a friendly soccer match between Serbia's second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac was sent off after play had been stopped several times in bizarre fashion on Friday.

Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal published a photograph on its website of referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog who had chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off.

Radnicki 1923, who top the 18-team first division standings at the winter break on 40 points from 17 games, lost 3-0 against Kolubara, who are fourth on 29 points, in the warm-up match.

The league is due to resume on February 20.

The top two teams at the end of the season will be promoted to the Balkan nation's 20-team Superleague, which resumed on Friday with seventh-placed TSC Backa Topola grinding out a 1-0 win at third-placed Vojvodina Novi Sad.

