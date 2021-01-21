IND USA
Dog spends days outside hospital waiting for her human in Turkey

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to a hospital.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST

A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on January 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Devoted dog Boncuk looks for his owner.(AP)
Devoted dog Boncuk looks for his owner.(AP)

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: “She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”

“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he said.

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

Cemal Senturk, owner of Boncuk, outside of a medical care facility.(AP)
Cemal Senturk, owner of Boncuk, outside of a medical care facility.(AP)

“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.

