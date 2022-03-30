Home / Trending / Dog takes away human’s drum stick while he is playing music. Watch cute video
Dog takes away human’s drum stick while he is playing music. Watch cute video

  • The dog just comes and takes away one of the drum sticks while his human is playing music and it is adorable to watch. 
The dog takes away its human's drum stick while he is playing music.&nbsp;(dailydxg/Instagram )
The dog takes away its human's drum stick while he is playing music. (dailydxg/Instagram )
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are so well adapted to their humans and they seem so familiar with their stuff that it is adorable to watch. Dogs that live with humans who are musicians develop a taste for their musical instruments it seems. Like this video of a dog that loves its human’s drum sticks that was posted on Instagram. The video will make you go ‘aww’ with its cuteness.

The video was posted by the page Daily Dog on March 18 and it has got over 1.9 million views so far. “He said thank you for finding my stick,” says the caption on the video. In the video the man is playing the drums when the black Great Dane dog comes and puts one of the sticks in his mouth and leaves. The moment is adorable to watch and the man just keeps on laughing. He quickly replaces the stick with another one.

“That fact he had backup says that this happens a lot,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I love that he just accepted it and then took a new one out,” commented an Instagram user. “He said, thanks this is mine now,” posted another. A third comment read, “Well that one is your and this one is mine.” “The pack of extras in the background explains it all,” said another user.

The video is credited to Sam, a musician, whose Instagram page is called samarrow_. He has over 17,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video of the dog?

