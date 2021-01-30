Dog to alpaca: Officials rescue 26 animals while inspecting a trailer in Florida
Florida animal welfare workers rescued 26 animals, including an alpaca, a lemur, mini horses, dogs, cats, horses and donkeys, following a vehicle inspection, officials said.
The animals were riding inside a single trailer being pulled by a vehicle with expired plates when it stopped on Tuesday at a weigh station in Nassau County, county officials posted on Facebook. The county is located just north of Jacksonville.
Nassau County Animal Services had responded following a call from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The animals were taken to the county's shelter under quarantine until the state releases them. The animals were checked over by an equine veterinarian, a veterinarian and an agriculture inspector.
The vehicle's driver, Loren McCutcheon, was charged with cruelty to animals and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Nassau County court records. The 54-year-old woman from the town of Dunnellon in north-central Florida also has a warrant in Pennsylvania for a failure to appear.
According to an arrest report, an officer checking McCutcheon's trailer at an Animal Interdiction Station discovered that some of the animals didn't have paperwork. Three of the bays with the animals were covered in urine and feces, officials said. One of the bays contained two donkeys that could not stand because they were lying under two horses, the report said. The area for the dogs and cats didn't have any water and all of the animals were extremely dehydrated and stressed, the report said.
The department said McCutcheon faces 10 counts of animal cruelty. Records didn't say whether McCutcheon had an attorney who could comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby’s reaction to dad reading book in different voices is absolutely precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog to alpaca: Officials rescue 26 animals while inspecting a trailer in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raylan the doggo loves caring for his tiny foster kitties. Watch sweet clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you ace it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archaeologists in Israel discover remnants of ancient mosque built around 670 AD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Nebula in constellation Scorpius is helping form next generation of stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morgan Freeman posts The Shawshank Redemption's scene with Bernie Sanders’ meme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Museum posts pic of oak capricorn beetles that are ‘older than the Roman Empire’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal person’ explains what is going on with the stock market in funny video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighters brave ice to rescue ‘goose’ stuck for 2 days. Turns out to be this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby interrupts mom during live weather forecast, cute video wins people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daughter meets mother after a year and a half. Watch emotional reunion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leia the dog’s ‘nose flute performance’ amazes people, it may wow you too. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox