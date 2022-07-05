Dog visits beach to help pooch friend build its first sand castle. Watch viral video

A video of a dog building a sand castle for the first time is winning people’s heart on Instagram. The video is amusing people even more because it shows how the dog’s best friend also visited the beach to help it build the castle.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cute dog name Ollie. The bio also explains that the dog has his own activity jar. A few video posted on the page explain what it is all about. Turns out, each week the dog gets a chance to pick a sheet of paper from a box with an interesting activity written on it. This week it turned out to be building a sand castle.

“Wait to see what happened at the end,” reads a part of the caption posted along with a video. The wonderful clip opens to show the dog picking its surprise activity and then visiting a beach to complete it. Upon reaching, the pooch gets surprised on seeing its best friend, another doggo named Hector. The duo then joins paws to build a beautiful sand castle.

Take a look at the video to see how they do it:

The video was posted on June 26. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.4 million views and the numbers are increasing. The wholesome share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“These make my day. Also the sass he has when he spits out the paper,” posted an Instagram user. “‘You've got to be fluffing joking’ loved the ending! The whole video was great,” commented another. “The end especially,” expressed a third. “This put a smile on my face,” wrote a fourth.