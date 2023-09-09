Dog wipes mouth by himself after drinking water. Watch

A video of a dog’s very good behaviour has left people happy. Shared on Reddit, the video shows how the doggo wipes his mouth after drinking water from a bowl. The image shows a dog drinking water. (Reddit/@LiteratureOk5964 )

The video is posted along with a simple caption that reads, “Dog wipes his mouth after drinking water.” The video opens to show a dog drinking water from a bowl. Once done, the doggo wipes his mouth on a towel kept beside the bowl.

Take a look at this video of a very good dog:

The video was posted some two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 20,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Also Read: Dog patiently waits outside kitchen as pet mom prepares food

“Oh mine dries his mouth after drinking too, ON ME. Heads straight to me and wipes his mouth on my jeans, pajamas, or whatever I am wearing. ALSO… (grrr) if he sneezes, he wipes his nose on me,” joked a Reddit user. “My bulldog does this too… only she uses my furniture,” added another.

“Distinguished gentleman with manners,” shared a third. “Damn, I need to teach my dog this, he drips water all over the floor. I put a rug under the bowl area and he walks off with the rug. He gets the hardwood floor all wet,” joined a fourth. “Idk what I was expecting from the title, but this self-boop to dry off is absolutely precious,” posted a fifth. “What a little gentleman,” wrote a sixth.