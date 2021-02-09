Doggo caught ‘red handed’ after stealing. Its expression will crack you up

There’s no doubt that doggos are amazing companions but sometimes they engage in many mischievous activities. Case in point is this adorable pooch that was caught literally ‘red-handed’ after stealing stuff. The post shared on Twitter by Dr Sulbha Arora may make you say aww repeatedly.

The post shows a picture of the doggo along with the caption, “Last night a thief stole one of mom's lipsticks from her dresser and ran away with it but luckily we caught him 'red-handed'.” What makes the post more entertaining is the doggo’s face and paws.

Take a look at the share:

Last night a thief stole one of mom's lipsticks from her dresser and ran away with it but luckily we caught him 'red-handed'. pic.twitter.com/1LwwDDm1Qh — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) February 9, 2021

Shared on February 9, the post has garnered more than 2,000 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable ‘thief’ and showered their love for the post in the comments section. Many also shared probable thoughts of the guilty doggo.

Oh ho! His look is like Damn I got caught. — Hemisha હેમિશા (@hmaroliadsilva) February 9, 2021

Its rather "I wonder what gave me away?" 🤣🤣 — Udta_Poonja (@VikramPoonja) February 9, 2021

"I caught the thief and retrieved the lipstick and that's how my paws got red, mom!" — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) February 9, 2021

Such an adorbssss Thief 🐶

Heart Melting♥

Sending lots of rubs to him 😁 — Achla Pahwa (@AchlaPahwa) February 9, 2021

What are your thoughts on this cute ‘thief’?