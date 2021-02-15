Doggo creates abstract art piece with paws. Netizens love it
You may have seen doggos doing all kinds of activities like bringing the newspaper or dancing along with their humans. But have you seen a doggo paint? If your answer is no, then this adorable pooch named Huxley is here to surprise you. Even if you have seen it, Huxley’s adorable way of painting may steal your heart.
The clip starts with Huxley choosing the paper and the colours for his artwork. The video then goes on to show the little pooch wearing rubber gloves for his paws and creating an adorable abstract piece.
“If you’re having a bad day, Huxley will make you some abstract art,” reads the caption.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on February 4, the clip has garnered over 9,300 likes and tons of comments. Huxley’s painting skills made netizens gush uncontrollably. People loved the adorable video and some even expressed their wish to buy some of the art pieces made by the pooch.
“This is way too cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Huxley is a real artist!” joked another. “I'd so buy it and hang it up all over,” commented a third.
“Okay, those paws made this adorable,” said a fourth.
What do you think of Huxley’s artwork?
