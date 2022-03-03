Doggo finds human during hide-and-seek in the most hilarious way. Watch

It is a treasured memory and a favourite pastime for many humans who have pets, when they are playing with them. Many people like to play different sorts of games with their pets and a lot of times the easy game of hide-and-seek can prove to be quite entertaining and hilarious. This video that was first shared on TikTok and on the dog’s human’s Instagram page, shows a similar playtime activity. There is a chance that this video of a dog named Silo, will make you laugh out loud.

The video has been reshared by the Instagram page named Dog. It shows how a human and this furry little dog have decided to play hide-and-seek. The human can, however, be seen hiding somewhere, but the adorable doggo has been unable to find them for quite some time. But hearing the sounds of the dog's paws, the human understood that it would be there very soon and would have found them at the earliest.

This is the junction at which the human decided that the dog's arrival and subsequent ‘seeking’ of its human should be recorded. It had already been more than 10 minutes that the human had been hiding in a room but the dog finally figured its way to its human. It simply jumped in front of the door as if it fell from a height and then let out a cute little bark in order to prove that, “Look human, I have found you.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram more than 15 hours ago and has received above one lakh likes on it so far. And the numbers only keep going up. The video has also received various comments from people who love dogs and couldn't stop adoring this dog's way of letting the human know that it had found them.

“Why’d he pop out like that though?” reads a comment from an Instagram user that was followed by two laughing face emojis. “Omg, so cute. Another Great Pyrenees. Love seeing videos of them,” complimented another. “Dog is a genius,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this dog video that is equal parts adorable and funny?