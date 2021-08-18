Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart

The interaction between doggos and kittens are always a treat to watch just because of the sheer confusion that prevails during the interaction. One such Reddit video has now melted a lot of hearts online that featuring a big confused doggo and a very small kitten. The clip may leave you saying ‘aww' and laughing at that same time.

The video starts with the doggo circling around a small kitten inside a house. The excited doggo tries hard to understand whether the kitten is up for playing. Meanwhile the feline sits calmly in the middle. “The heck? Why so smol?” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:





Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 4,200 upvotes and several reactions. People were delighted to see the doggo’s confused expression and shared hilarious comments about the thoughts of both the animals.

"I think I like. I no sure. I touch. I sniff.....WOAH back up back up. Try new angle approach. I sniff. PLAY STANCE! No? Okay," wrote a Reddit user while trying to voice the probable thoughts of the doggo. “That is one calm kitten. Usually they're running around, playing, exploring. Not this little guy, he's just chillin,” pointed another. “Dog: Hey Hey Hey wanna play? Let’s play. Come on let’s play. Kitten: Umm rescue me please human?” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?