Doggo gets embarrassed as people are looking when mom gives him kisses. Watch

Many kids often get embarrassed when their parents show them some affection out in public. But are often unable to refuse it since they love their parents as well. That is precisely what is going on in this dog's life too. The video that has been posted by the page Dog on Instagram, shows how a pooch gets quite embarrassed as his mom kisses him repeatedly.

The text insert in the video reads, “Mom, people are looking.” And as is visible in the video that is exactly the emotion that this dog seems to be showing. The video opens to show how a dog is sitting in a car, as his human has lifted him up and keeps planting some kisses on his cute little face. This is the very point at which the floof gets really embarrassed because people from another car are not only looking but also recording this cute incident.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “He’s embarrassed.” There is a chance that this adorable video of the cute fluff ball will make you laugh out loud. As many people in the comments section have rightly pointed out, the expression on the dog’s part is very similar to that of any regular kid’s.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at the cute pooch. It has also received more than 81,000 likes so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Hahaha, totally the same look my kids give me!” “Parents can be so embarrassing!” reads another comment. It was followed by a laughing face emoji. A third comment reads, “Every dog deserves an owner like this.”

What are your thoughts on this video that is equal parts hilarious and cute?