Doggo left bamboozled with human’s pill giving trick. Video will leave you in splits

It’s all fun and games with pets till the time comes to make them have their medicines. If you’re a pet parent you’re probably nodding to the said notion and if you’re not, let this clip of a doggo getting tricked into taking its medicines enlighten you of the struggle pet parents have to go through. The clip will leave you giggling and also feeling sorry for the unsuspecting doggo.

The clip starts with a doggo sitting in front of the camera as its human tries to make it have a tablet. After the doggo refuses a few times, the person shows some treats to the pooch. The doggo instantly gobbles the tablet while sniffing the treats. The whole episode will make you chuckle hard.

Take a look at the video:





Shared on March 26, the clip has garnered over 53,100 upvotes and several comments. While some felt sorry for the doggo, others found the trick to make the doggo have the medicine brilliant. A few shared their techniques of making their pets have their medicines. Many simply shared heart and laughing emojis to show their liking for the video.

“We had the most horrible time getting our first dog to take her pills. Pill pockets, wrapping the pills in cheese, forcing them down, nothing worked. Finally figured out that if we wrapped it in hot pizza cheese, she'd gobble it right down. So once a month it was always pizza night!” said a Reddit user. “Now give him the treats you meanie!” commented another.

"'WAIT! This tastes different! Awwwww, maaaaaaaan’,” wrote a third trying to voice the doggo’s probable thoughts.

What are your thoughts on this clip?