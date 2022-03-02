Doggo plays jumping game with its human. Has a really sweet ending

Dogs are such playful pets and their bonding with their humans is so heartening to see. Videos of dogs playing with their humans are so amazing to watch. Like this video uploaded on Instagram which shows a doggo playing a game with its human. The video was uploaded on Instagram on February 3 by a dog account and it has got over eight million views so far.

In the video, a Golden Retriever dog named Benson jumps over its human. The text on the video says “How high can Benny jump over dad”.

Like on the first level, the human lies flat on the ground and the dog jumps over him. In the next level, the human lies in a plank position and the dog manages to jump over him again. In level three, the human raises himself higher but the dog still manages to jump over. However, the fourth level has such a sweet twist. When the human raises himself higher, the doggo instead of jumping over him just passes from below. The video is so much adorable to watch.

“Think smarter not harder,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Hehe the end got me,” commented an Instagram user. “Work smart not hard,” said another. “That’s one smart puppy,” said a third. “Mission Failed successfully,” wrote another.

The dog has over 17,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this cute video?