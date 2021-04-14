Dog saves owner’s life during medical emergency. Here’s what the canine did

Kansas City police department recently shared a post about an incident that may leave you happy. Shared on the department’s Facebook page, the post explains how a loyal and smart dog timely alerted its owner’s neighbour of a medical emergency that resulted in saving the man’s life.

“Let's start the week off with a feel-good story. Sunday night ICON (Impacting Crime In Our Neighborhoods) Officers were in the area of N. 10th and Laurel Avenue to assist Kansas City Kansas Fire Department- KCKFD and EMS on a call. A man had been walking in the area with his dog when he began experiencing a medical emergency. The dog quickly ran to alert a nearby neighbor that his owner was in trouble and they called 911,” explains the caption.

It goes on to describe about the neighbour’s prompt actions while alerting the police about the emergency. “As for the pup, he was rewarded with lots of pats, praise and some yummy dog treats. Apparently ICON Officers are always packing treats!” it concludes on a happy note.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 12, the post has amassed over 800 reactions and many comments. People couldn’t stop praising the smart dog and showered their love in the form of heart emojis. Many also wished the dog’s human a speedy recovery.

“Beautiful puppy dog! Wishing the owner a speedy recovery so these two can reunite ASAP!” wrote a Facebook user. “Love it, we need more good stories like this.” Commented another. “Thank you so much pup pup. You deserve all the treatos,” said a third.

What do you think of the story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

facebook post Topics