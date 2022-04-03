Doggo 'too tall' to walk under tables, ducks even if surface is high up. Watch

When you make a mistake enough number of times, then you learn to avoid it even if you are not in a situation that might make you make the same mistake. And that is exactly the kind of case that has taken place in the mind of this cute dog. This video that has been reshared by the Instagram page named Dog shows how this happens.

This video opens to show how a tall Great Dane dog named Harlequin, keeps ducking under tables. Though it is easily observed that the surfaces are quite high - enough that the dog won't even be hitting its head but the text inserted in the video reads, “When you‘re used to being too tall to walk under stuff.”

The video was originally shared by an Instagram page dedicated to this dog that goes by @life_with_leia_and_butler. The page has over 7,000 followers and is known to post several videos and photos of these cute creatures’ everyday adventures. There is a chance that this particular video will also make you laugh out loud.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shot in the state of Texas in the United States of America.

The video has been posted on Instagram just around a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop relating hard to this cute little dog. It has also received more than 5.5 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user pointed out, “The number of times this dog must have hit their head to learn this behaviour.” “Shop doggos are the best. Mines basking in the sun outside the back door,” reads another comment. A third commenter relates, “Me walking down every basement staircase.”

What are your thoughts on this dog video that is equal parts hilarious and adorable?