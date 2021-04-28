Doggo tries out new sneakers in the funniest way. Clip may make you smile

Some curious doggos can instantly make one happy with their inquisitive nature and goofy behaviour, just like Phoebe the doggo. A video shared on Instagram, shows Phoebe, a golden retriever breaking into some new shoes. And that is the most precious thing you’ll see today.

The clip starts with Phoebe prancing around in her new shoes. The doggo can be seen running around the house with the shoes on. “My new summer sneakers,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the clip:





Shared on April 12, the clip has garnered over 21,300 likes and much love from netizens. Phoebe’s adorable prancing instantly melted many hearts and that is pretty evident from the comments section. Many shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the cute doggo’s new accessory.

“This is soo cute. Love her,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love your shoes Phoebe,” commented another. “Adorable! Phoebe is the funniest girl,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON