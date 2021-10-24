Home / Trending / Doggo tries to play with a gopher digging a burrow. Watch what happens next
Doggo tries to play with a gopher digging a burrow. Watch what happens next

Despite being shooed away, the dog returns to the gopher to play with it. 
The dog playfully taps the gopher with its nose.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
The dog playfully taps the gopher with its nose. (Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 07:12 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Videos showcasing interactions between animals are often fun and entertaining to watch. A recent inclusion to the list involves a video of a dog and a gopher. The video is hilarious and makes for a delightful watch. You may also feel tempted to play the clip more than once.

The video opens to show a gopher standing on its two front paws. After standing in the same position for some time, it starts digging a burrow at a fast pace. From time to time, it looks around as if to examine the area. A few seconds into the video, the dog enters the scene and taps the gopher with its nose. In return, the gopher makes a unique sound and shoos away the dog. However, the pooch returns again and again to play with the gopher.

Take a look at this playful camaraderie:

 

What are your thoughts on this video?

