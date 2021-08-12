Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

If you are a fan of videos featuring doggos on the Internet then you must have seen how they happily oblige to the whims of their humans by dressing up or simply participating in an activity. But one thing they can’t stand is when their human changes sides and argues with them in another ‘language’. This Instagram video showing two doggos named Skye and Cooper will give you a hint if you are confused. The clip may leave you in splits.

The video starts with Skye and Cooper’s human meowing at them. Refusing to believe the audacity of their human speaking another ‘language’ the doggos vocally protest and it is the cutest thing ever.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 5, the clip has garnered over 10,000 likes and several reactions. Netizens shared all kinds of comments under the post. From taking a probable guess about the opinion of the doggos, to enjoying the adorable video, the comments were amusing.

“Skye: ‘Now this is too much!’,” wrote an Instagram user. “They took it very personally,” pointed out another. “How dare you human?” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

