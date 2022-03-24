Doggos go on a road trip, their 'songs' are enough to make your day. Watch

Road trips are always something to look forward to, as it helps one relax and unwind at their own pace. There are several videos on the Internet and even movies that show road trips that are quite relatable. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram by the page named Animals Doing Things.

There is a chance that this video will simply make you laugh out loud. The adorable video opens to show how three doggos are sitting in the backseat of a car. Two of them are Huskies that have the window seats and the one in the middle is a cute Golden Retriever dog. But in true blue road trip mood, the two Huskies have decided that they definitely want to ‘sing a song.’

This is where the funniest part of the video comes to be as the pole golden retriever simply keeps looking around to understand what is even happening. And all of this hilarity ensues while the two Huskies keep howling at the top of their lungs and enjoy the road trip. This dog video has been shared on Instagram with a hilarious caption that reads, “Soothing road trip vibes.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram 15 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at the doggo concert and ‘aww-ing’ at the same time. It has also received more than 60,500 likes on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “When you got a song in your heart, you just gotta let it out sometimes.” “Golden is very tolerant!! So must be the driver!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “That poor dog in the middle. Hahaha.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the singing dogs? Would you react just like the Golden Retriever?