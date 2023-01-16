Dogs get married in UP’s Aligarh, guests dance and enjoy. Watch

Pet parents never miss a chance to celebrate different moments with their pet babies. Though the videos we see on the Internet are mostly about celebrating their birthdays, there’s a different kind of celebration that was recently recorded. The video shows the wedding party of two dogs.

ANI took to Twitter to share the video. “ A male dog, Tommy and a female dog, Jaily were married off to each other in UP's Aligarh yesterday; attendees danced to the beats of dhol,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a few people dancing to the beats of dhol at the venue of the wedding. The clip also shows the dogs with garland around their necks.

While replying to their own tweet, ANI shared more about the occasion. “On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was served at the wedding, which was also distributed among the dogs in the neighbourhood. We spent around ₹40,000-45,000 for it, says Dinesh, owner of Tommy,” they tweeted.

Take a look at the posts:

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was served at the wedding, which was also distributed among the dogs in the neighbourhood. We spent around ₹40,000-45,000 for it, says Dinesh, owner of Tommy pic.twitter.com/dA4ifJgANU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has received more than 25,000 views and counting. Additionally, the clip has accumulated close to 300 likes. While some showed their love for the event, a few were not impressed. What are your thoughts on the video?