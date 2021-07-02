Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

“You are going on about your work and suddenly you see a dog and now, the only thing you want to do is pet the furry creature”. Does this sound like a situation you are likely to find yourself in? Then, there is a high possibility you will relate to this video showcasing a high rise window cleaner taking a break from his work to pet, not just one, but two super cute dogs.

“I take pit pats but next time bring treatos,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows the cleaner leaning in from a balcony to pat a dog. Within a few moments, another furry creature joins in too.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being shared a little over 14 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 6,600 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“What a nice fellow,” shared an Instagram user. “This is the cutest,” expressed another. “Mid-air pets,” commented a third. Expressing their reactions on a similar line an individual shared ‘Sky pets.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

