Home / Trending / Dog’s reaction to getting a head massage will leave you chuckling. Watch

Dog’s reaction to getting a head massage will leave you chuckling. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 06, 2022 09:03 PM IST

The video showing a dog's reaction to getting a head massage was shared on Instagram.

The image shows a dog getting a head massage.(Screengrab)
The image shows a dog getting a head massage.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dog parents love pampering their doggo babies. It is no wonder that the pooches too enjoy those sessions. When recorded and shared online, those adorable moments often leave people happy. Just like a moment shown in this video that is adorably funny to watch. The video shows a dog’s reaction to getting a head massage.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and has also been re-shared across various other social media platforms. The clip opens to show a dog with its eyes closed enjoying a massage. Someone is seen scratching the dog’s head using a scalp massager.

We won’t give away everyone, so take a look at the video to see how the dog reacts.

The video, since being shared, has prompted people to post various comments. While some called the video cute, others took a more hilarious route while replying.

“What did the woman say? Can someone translate please? I’m guessing she asked if he felt good,” asked an Instagram user. To which, another person joined in and answered, “Exactly.” Another person added, “So cute.” A third expressed, “This is just too cute!! I have one of those and it feels amazing!!” A fourth Instagram user wrote, “This is so unbelievably cute.” What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog video
instagram dog video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out