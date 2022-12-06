Dog’s reaction to getting a head massage will leave you chuckling. Watch

Dog parents love pampering their doggo babies. It is no wonder that the pooches too enjoy those sessions. When recorded and shared online, those adorable moments often leave people happy. Just like a moment shown in this video that is adorably funny to watch. The video shows a dog’s reaction to getting a head massage.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and has also been re-shared across various other social media platforms. The clip opens to show a dog with its eyes closed enjoying a massage. Someone is seen scratching the dog’s head using a scalp massager.

We won’t give away everyone, so take a look at the video to see how the dog reacts.

The video, since being shared, has prompted people to post various comments. While some called the video cute, others took a more hilarious route while replying.

“What did the woman say? Can someone translate please? I’m guessing she asked if he felt good,” asked an Instagram user. To which, another person joined in and answered, “Exactly.” Another person added, “So cute.” A third expressed, “This is just too cute!! I have one of those and it feels amazing!!” A fourth Instagram user wrote, “This is so unbelievably cute.” What are your thoughts on the video?