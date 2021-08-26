Home / Trending / Dog’s video of fun day at beach may make you giggle
Dog’s video of fun day at beach may make you giggle

The video opens to show a dog named Flea playing with a ball on a beach.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:36 AM IST

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase various antics of dogs. While some of them show the canines trying different hilarious ways to get their humans attention, a few capture them employing innovative ways to steal food. Then there are also those videos that show the pooches enjoying a visit to different places. Just like this video that shows a dog’s fun day at a beach. There is a chance that the clip will leave you giggling. It can also act as a mood lifter for you.

The video opens to show a dog named Flea playing with a ball on a beach. The video was captured in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in Australia. The pooch, who grew up near the beach, is seen entertaining itself with a fun game, in the video. The dog is seen dragging a ball across the sand. What makes the clip absolutely entertaining to watch is the dog’s reaction while playing.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make you chuckle?

