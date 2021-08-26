Dog’s video of fun day at beach may make you giggle
The Internet is filled with videos that showcase various antics of dogs. While some of them show the canines trying different hilarious ways to get their humans attention, a few capture them employing innovative ways to steal food. Then there are also those videos that show the pooches enjoying a visit to different places. Just like this video that shows a dog’s fun day at a beach. There is a chance that the clip will leave you giggling. It can also act as a mood lifter for you.
The video opens to show a dog named Flea playing with a ball on a beach. The video was captured in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in Australia. The pooch, who grew up near the beach, is seen entertaining itself with a fun game, in the video. The dog is seen dragging a ball across the sand. What makes the clip absolutely entertaining to watch is the dog’s reaction while playing.
What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make you chuckle?