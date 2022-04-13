Dogs want to be friends with cat. Video shows how the kitty reacts

Do you love videos that showcase cats and dogs together? Then here is a clip that will make you very happy. This video shows two dogs trying to turn a cat into their friend. Hilariously sweet, the video makes for an amusing watch.

“They want to be friends with the cat so badly. Cat pretends not to like them,” the Redditor posted while sharing the video. “Two sisters. 4 months old. Lily and Poppy. Bitey little things. Sharp puppy teeth,” the original poster also wrote while commenting on their own post.

The video opens two show two dogs looking at a cat and trying to get her attention. The pooches try very hard to convince the cat but fail. Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than two thousand upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Aww they came to you like “make the small dog play with us,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Always. It's 50/50. Sometimes the cat sniffs them and let them chase her around the house. Sometimes she'll scratch them without remorse.”

“Doggies are so pure,” posted another. “Cat: your supplications are duly noted and I will let you know of my decision at my leisure,” joked a third. “You get free dusting with those ears hitting the floor so cute,” commented a fourth. And, the original poster jokingly replied, “Time to create a Bassett onesie and put them to work. I mean, they don't even pay rent and eat for free.”

What are your thoughts on the video?