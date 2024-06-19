‘Dolly ki tapri’ goes international as Nagpur’s famous tea seller brews chai on Maldives beach

After preparing and serving tea to Bill Gates in February of this year, Dolly Chaiwala, a renowned tea seller from Nagpur, has gained widespread fame and recognition. His follower count on Instagram, which was just 10,000 at the time, has now soared to millions. The famous tea seller has since travelled to the Maldives and was seen preparing and serving tea to beachgoers. The viral video has elicited numerous reactions from Instagram users, with one saying that he is

“living the dream of making and having tea on Maldives’ beaches”. Dolly Chaiwala preparing and serving tea to beachgoers in Maldives. (Instagram/@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)

The famous tea seller shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Maldives vibe.”

The video opens to show Dolly preparing the tea in his signature style as he pours the milk into a container. He then throws in some tea leaves and sugar. As the video goes on, he pours the tea into glasses and serves them to the beachgoers.

Watch the entire video below:

Dolly Chaiwala shared this video on June 16. It has since gone viral with over 54.7 million views and received more than 3.2 million likes. A few even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

An Instagram user wrote, “It’s good at least he is doing something to grow. He knows how to make good use of social media.”

“Living the dream of making and having tea on Maldives beaches,” posted another.

A third Internet user commented, “Nice. Super bro.”

“Very proud, bro,” expressed a fourth individual.

A fifth social media user said, “Mehnati ho toh sab mumkin hai [If you’re hardworking, everything is possible].”