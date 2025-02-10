Donald Trump draws loud cheers from audience at Super Bowl as Taylor Swift is booed

Donald Trump has scripted history by becoming the first sitting president of the United States to attend the Super Bowl. Trump was photographed at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. The Republican, who is three weeks into his new presidency, raised more than a few eyebrows with his appearance at what is arguably the biggest sporting event in America, as many people wondered what it was costing taxpayers to have a sitting president in the stands. US President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Ivanka Trump's son Theodore watch from a suite prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)

Trump at Super Bowl

Donald Trump flew to New Orleans onboard Air Force One accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump.

One X user estimated that it cost anywhere between $15 to $20 million to bring Trump from the White House to New Orleans.

While he may have found some critics, Trump drew loud cheers from the audience in stark contrast to Taylor Swift, who was booed at the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift booed

Taylor Swift was back at the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Swift and Kelce have famously been dating since early last season.

This time, however, the pop star's reception was a lot different from last year’s.

Taylor Swift, who was cheered loudly when she showed up at the big game in Las Vegas, was instead booed by the heavily pro-Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards inside the Superdome during a break in the first quarter.