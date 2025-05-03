'Donate 10 for RCB': Creator’s hilarious QR code stunt goes viral, fans actually pay up

The Indian Premier League (IPL) isn’t just a cricket tournament, it’s a full-blown cultural phenomenon in India. With every new season, fans go all out to support their teams, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remains one of the most talked-about franchises. Despite having a massive fan base and some of the biggest names in cricket, RCB are yet to win an IPL title, and their struggle has become both a rallying cry and a meme. The video clocked 3.5 million views. (Instagram/@sarthaksachdevva)

Riding on that wave of fandom and humour, content creator Sarthak Sachdeva came up with a social experiment that quickly went viral. He printed QR codes linked to his payment account with the words “Donate ₹10 for RCB Goodluck” and pasted them across public places, walls, poles, and random street corners.

The video starts with Sarthak quietly sticking the QR codes around the city. What begins as a seemingly silly idea takes a surprising turn as people actually start noticing the codes, scanning them, and making payments, all for the love of RCB or perhaps just for the laugh. By the end of the day, he had received ₹1,200 from random strangers.

Take a look at the video:

The quirky video racked up 3.5 million views online. Many took to the comments section to react.

A user wrote, “”Naya business idea."

Another added, “Iske baad agr RCB na jeete toh ro dungi”

RCB is currently second on the points table with 7 wins from 10 matches, all of which have come in away games, a testament to their ability to perform under pressure. However, their only losses this season have been at home, raising concerns as they enter the final stretch of the league. With four matches left, including three at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB will need to overcome their inconsistent home record to maintain momentum.

