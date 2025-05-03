Gavaskar backs RCB to end 18-year IPL drought, expresses doubt on MI's 'recent surge': 'They've only just started...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as the strongest contenders for the Indian Premier League 2025 title, according to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. In an interaction with India Today, the legendary batter backed RCB to go all the way, crediting their all-round strength and consistent performances, particularly on the road. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate their team's win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals(AFP)

RCB currently sit second on the league table, having won 7 of their 10 matches so far. Impressively, all their victories have come in away fixtures, highlighting their ability to adapt to deliver under pressure this year. The team’s only setbacks have come at home, a trend that could be a factor heading into the final leg of the league phase. With four matches remaining – three of them at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – RCB face a potential challenge in overcoming their patchy home form.

This season, the Bengaluru-based franchise has played as a collective force, moving away from the historical trend of depending on a few star players, primarily Virat Kohli. Match-winners have emerged across departments, with the likes of Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Josh Hazlewood all making significant contributions to the team's success.

“Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They’ve batted well and fielded superbly too. Mumbai Indians are close, but they’ve only just started their surge. The question is whether they can maintain it, as they have three tough matches coming up against top teams. How they carry that momentum will be key. But yes, RCB are definitely the title favourites,” Gavaskar said.

RCB face CSK

While Gavaskar acknowledged Mumbai Indians' rise in the second half of the season, he noted that RCB remain marginally ahead due to their balance and consistency. His remarks come at a crucial juncture in the tournament, with teams jostling for playoff spots.

RCB’s next assignment comes on Saturday when they host a struggling Chennai Super Kings. Earlier this season, Bengaluru had convincingly defeated CSK, and the last time the two sides met at the Chinnaswamy in 2024, RCB had dealt the final blow to CSK’s playoff hopes. With CSK already eliminated this season, captain MS Dhoni has publicly stated that their focus is now on long-term rebuilding and giving younger players a platform to grow.