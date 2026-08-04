'Don't hate me, guys': Man compares Gurgaon’s Galleria Market to Delhi’s Khan Market, sparks discussion

A man's blunt review of Gurgaon's popular Galleria Market has sparked a debate online after he said it was nothing like Delhi's Khan Market.

The man said he preferred Delhi’s Khan Market over Gurgaon's Galleria Market. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

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In an Instagram video, user Alexander Balakrishnan criticised the market's ambience, saying he preferred Delhi's Khan Market over what Galleria had to offer. "DONT HATE ME GUYSSSS.. like thoda hate allowed bass not zyada okay," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The video begins with Alexander acknowledging why some people compare Galleria Market with Delhi's Khan Market. "So, people tell me sometimes that Galleria Market is the Khan Market of Gurgaon. And I can see why they make that comparison. It's an open-air, walkable kind of market," he said.

However, he quickly made it clear that he was not impressed.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing to a fountain inside the market, Alexander said, "Guys, I'm so sorry, but this fountain just is not it. Yeh koi sarkari talaab lag raha hai". He also criticised the seating arrangements, saying, "These benches feel like... you know... I'm on a prison bench." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing to a fountain inside the market, Alexander said, "Guys, I'm so sorry, but this fountain just is not it. Yeh koi sarkari talaab lag raha hai". He also criticised the seating arrangements, saying, "These benches feel like... you know... I'm on a prison bench." {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to recommendations from Gurgaon residents, he added, "All the Gurgaon people say, 'You have to come to Galleria, it's this amazing place. Bilkul Khan Market bhool jaoge.'" However, he said he preferred Delhi's atmosphere.

"Mujhe Delhi ka [usual hustle bustle] achha lagta hai. Mujhe kahin bhi chhod do. Even Khan... I'm not just some Khan Market person. Mujhe Delhi ki har jagah achhi lagti hai," he said.

He concluded the video by saying, "Yeh actually mein bahut hi wahiyat market hai."

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How did social media react?

The video drew mixed reactions, with some users agreeing with his assessment while others defended the market.

"Word! I was told by my friend-'Wow, you haven't gone to Galleria Market ever.' You should definitely try it, and when I finally reached there, I was like, is this all? That's it. What a waste of time and effort it was. Even the paths are broken so you can't even walk, and there is no parking at all. It's just a mess," one user wrote.

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"Couldn't agree more!" commented another.

"I agree! A comparison itself is unfair though," wrote a third.

Others came to Galleria Market's defence. "Khan market me badbu ati hai and no sitting and i didn't like Khan Market even the vibe is yukkk," one user wrote.

"Khan Market is pretty average too," commented another.

"When Gurgaon had nothing Galleria Market was there. It's a hangout for anyone from seniors to youngsters. It's a place to hang around. Ask people whose dull mood changes the moment they step in Galleria," wrote one user.