Driver stops car to help visually impaired man as he walks into oncoming traffic

Have you seen those videos that show kind gestures of random strangers? Those videos often leave people happy and with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this clip that shows a driver stopping his car to help a visually impaired person who accidentally walked into oncoming traffic. The image shows a driver helping a visually impaired man. (Reddit/@zebraowl)

“Man stops a car on a busy street to redirect a confused blind man,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip, captured from a car’s dash cam, shows a man with a walking stick going directly towards oncoming traffic. At that point, a car stops in front of him and the driver gets out to gently direct the man towards the right path.

Since being shared a few months ago, the video has received close to 24,000 upvotes. Several people took to the comments section of the video to share their appreciation for the man. A few also posted similar stories.

“It's really hard in heavy traffic for blind people. My mom is blind and hates crossing specific roads because of the heavy traffic. It's really hard to tell when the light changed (she usually goes based on sound, that's why the ‘WALK’ traffic lights are great),” wrote a Reddit user. “This guy is my new hero,” commented another. “My dad is blind and seeing this hits me right in the feels. I’m so appreciative when someone helps him in any way. Guiding him around can be quite difficult but typically he will just hold onto my arm and I guide him around. My dad doesn’t go out on his own because as this video shows, it is very difficult and dangerous. Kudos to this man for helping him out of harm's way!” added a third.

A few people had some questions about the entire interaction. Some said that the driver should have given the man a lift, while others pointed about another car not stopping to help the man. The original poster took to the comments section to explain the situation in detail.

