Driving till your penthouse! Pics of Bugatti tower go viral

Bugatti recently took to Instagram to share a series of images of their incredible new tower in Dubai. Constructed in collaboration with Dubai-based real estate Binghatti, the luxurious skyscraper has elevators that let the owners take their cars directly from the garage to their penthouses. The image shows Bugatti tower. (Instagram/@bugatti_newsroom)

“Reimagining the ‘Art of Living’ in the heart of Dubai: The first BUGATTI Residences located in the prime area of Business Bay are the result of the collaboration between BUGATTI and Dubai based real estate developer @Binghatti. The @BUGATTIResidences will stand out by their distinctive, organically sculpted façade and will feature a collection of 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, each unique with bespoke curated layouts,” Bugatti wrote as they posted the images.

“With a Riviera-inspired beach and pool, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts, the BUGATTI Residences also feature a host of tailored services dedicated to its residents,” they added.

Since being shared on May 25, the post has received close to 3,300 likes. Additionally, people took to the post’s comments sections to react through emoticons. The images are also being re-shared across various social media platforms.

