Drunk first-class passenger jailed for threatening to rape flight attendant, blow up hotel

A 37-year-old man on a flight from London to Lahore was jailed for 15 months after he verbally abused and threatened a flight attendant and claimed he would blow up her hotel room. The first class passenger, Salman Iftikhar, a businessman, told the Virgin Atlantic flight attendant that she would be dragged out of her hotel room, gang raped and set on fire after he reportedly drank champagne on the eight-hour flight, a report by The Mirror said. In a video recorded by another passenger, Salman Iftikhar can be heard accusing the air hostess of being a racist(X/fratotolo2)

In a video recorded by another passenger, Iftikhar can be heard accusing the air hostess of being a racist, the report added. "You called me a p**i in front of everybody," he can be heard saying, it claims.

Iftikhar was reportedly flying with his wife and three children when the incident occurred. The prosecutor for the case, however, said that Iftikhar began abusing the cabin crew after they stopped him from grabbing ice from the bar with his hand.

"When told to stop, the defendant became irate, and started to film cabin crew with his phone, telling them: 'Do not tell me what to do you b***h. When asked by the cabin crew to return to his seat, he then said: 'Don't tell me what to do you racist f*****g b***h," prosecutor Abdul Kapadia told the court.

Kapadia added that his behaviour worsened over the course of the flight and he was reportedly slurring his words."The defendant's wife went to the food bar and tried to talk to the cabin crew, but the defendant pushed his wife away and shouted at her not to talk to the crew. A crew member stabilised the wife's arm to prevent her from falling when she was pushed," he added.

Kapadia added that the businessman also threatened to blow up the floor of the hotel where the cabin crew were due to stay. "The defendant said this while his three young children were crying and pleading for him to stop." When the plane landed in Pakistan, no action was taken against him, but he was finally arrested at his home in theUK.