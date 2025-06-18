Drunk man riding camel sparks chaos on Hyderabad highway, bizarre video goes viral

In an unusual and dangerous incident, a visibly inebriated man was seen riding a camel on the PV Narsimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad, terrifying motorists. Ikram Ullah Shah uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram, and he chased the unruly driver on the highway and stopped the animal before it hurt anyone. The camel’s handler, who appeared extremely intoxicated, was seen swaying side to side.(Instagram/ikshorts)

In the clip, Shah recorded a camel racing on the highway with a man loosely holding onto its reins. The camel’s handler, who appeared extremely intoxicated, was seen swaying side to side dangerously as he attempted to steer the animal, which was running close to the edge of the highway.

Shah attempted to stop the unruly animal and its driver by shouting at him to stop as he drove his car parallel to them. He was even heard warning other cars not to get too close to the camel. At one point, Shah was seen throwing water from a bottle at the rider, who slumped over and fell unconscious as the camel continued to run.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

After a long struggle, Shah and his friend were able to slow down the animal and tie it to a nearby street light as its handler hung from its back. When they attempted to help him dismount, he was heard incoherently mumbling.

As the video went viral, social media users applauded Shah and his friend for rescuing the animal and preventing a dangerous accident on the major highway.

"In a world where many choose to look away, this one person chose courage! Saved countless lives and prevented accidents! Humanity needs more people like you who act when it matters the most. Truly commendable," said one of them.

Another wrote, "You guys saved his life and major accidents, hats off. Nowadays, life is so unpredictable."