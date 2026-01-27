Dubai billionaire announces ₹12 lakh ‘marriage grant’ for employees

Dubai billionaire businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor has announced a Dh50,000 grant for Emirati employees of Al Habtoor Group who get married this year. The financial support will double within two years after the birth of a child. Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is the chairman of Al Habtoor Group

Al Habtoor’s marriage grant is aimed at encouraging youngsters in the UAE to start families. In a post announcing the Dh50,000 grant ( ₹12.5 lakh approximately), the founder and chairperson of Al Habtoor Group emphasised the importance of families for nation building.

Khalaf Al Habtoor’s post “I affirm that marriage and growing a family are not merely personal matters but societal and national responsibilities, as nations are built and communities sustained through them,” the UAE businessman said in a post on the social media platfrom X.

“Our governments do not fall short in supporting youth at the beginning of their family lives. But encouraging UAE nationals to marry and grow a family requires practical initiatives from everyone.

“From this standpoint, I pledge to support every Emirati young man or woman working at Al Habtoor Group who decides to marry this year with Dh50,000, and the support will be doubled upon the birth of each child within the following two years,” he added.

Focus on family and social responsibility Al Habtoor said the initiative reflects his belief that families are the foundation of society and that children are an investment in the future of the nation. “It is our collective responsibility to be part of the solution, not mere spectators. A strong family creates a cohesive society and a stronger nation,” he added.

He also encouraged the wider Emirati community to support young people in getting married and starting families. “Building families is a shared responsibility, and every initiative, whether small or large, makes a difference in the future of our society and nation,” he said.

Who is Khalaf Al Habtoor? Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company. According to his profile on Arab News, he has also served as chairman of the Commercial Bank of Dubai, vice chairman of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Trustees, and as a member of the UAE Federal National Council.

He was the only non-US member of the World Board of Governors of the American United Services Organisation (USO) from 1994 to 1997.

Founded in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is a diversified conglomerate operating in hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, and publishing. The group is headquartered in the UAE. According to a Khaleej Times report, the group employs thousands of people across several companies.