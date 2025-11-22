Dubai influencer shares inside look at Udaipur’s grand wedding featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Bollywood celebs

Indian weddings are known for their vibrant colours and celebrations, and a recent wedding in Udaipur has set a new benchmark for lavish weddings. Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju are currently celebrating their wedding, with festivities spanning three days.(@farhanabodi/Instagram)

Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju are currently celebrating their wedding, with festivities spanning three days, organised by the bride’s father, NRI industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena.

Held in Udaipur at the majestic Fairmont Palace, the ongoing celebrations feature lavish Rajasthani food alongside modern festivities, creating a spectacle that has left the internet in awe.

A Dubai-based influencer, Farhana Bodi, attending the wedding, shared glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram.

Inside Udaipur’s star-studded wedding:

Bodi captured the fairytale-like palace setting, the welcoming ceremonies, and the lively sangeet performances.

Her posts offered followers a rare peek into the event, highlighting the scale and elegance of the celebrations.

The wedding drew a star-studded guest list, including Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Ranveer Singh, while filmmaker Karan Johar was seen hosting parts of the sangeet ceremony.

Adding an international twist, US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is also in the wedding celebrations.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Videos shared by the influencer on her Instagram stories showed the bride, Netra, dancing at her sangeet, along with other celebrity performances that added sparkle to the celebrations.

The influencer shared a video of her outfit for the sangeet ceremony, captioning it: “In Udaipur for the wedding of the year… and this palace at Fairmont feels like stepping into a royal fairytale.”

Check out the video here:

Ranveer Singh was seen hosting one of the wedding events, bringing extra energy and glamour to the celebrations, while the influencer also posted a picture with Donald Trump Jr on her Instagram story.

The wedding festivities began on November 21 with the sangeet and are set to conclude on November 23, 2025.