Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with French Montana on Morocco beach. Watch

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra were recently spotted enjoying a day at a beach in Morocco. A viral video showed French Montana and Sheikha Mahra at a Morocco beach.(Instagram/vendetta_dailly)

A video shared on Instagram by Vendetta Dailly shows the couple surrounded by several people, with Montana initially seen wearing a face mask while Mahra appeared without one. Later, both were spotted without masks.

The sighting comes just weeks after their high-profile engagement, which captured headlines worldwide.

Engagement confirmed during Paris Fashion Week

Earlier this year, French Montana officially got engaged to Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai ruler and United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The couple reportedly became engaged in June during Paris Fashion Week, where Montana also made waves by walking the runway.

Following the announcement, Mahra posted her first Instagram photo showcasing a diamond engagement ring.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra is widely respected in the UAE for her philanthropic initiatives and her love for equestrianism. According to Emirates Woman, she has actively supported charitable causes and is regarded as one of the more modern and independent voices among Dubai’s royal family.

Mahra completed her schooling in Dubai before moving to London, where she graduated with a degree in International Relations, as reported by Grazia. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is of Greek origin and is divorced from Sheikh Mohammed.

Previous marriages of the Couple

The engagement marks a new chapter for both Mahra and Montana, who have experienced previous marriages. Mahra was earlier married to Emirati royal Sheikh Mana, with whom she shares a daughter. Their separation became public after Mahra accused her husband of infidelity, announcing the divorce in a strongly worded Instagram post last July. She wrote, “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife.”

French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, was married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch between 2007 and 2014. The pair share a son, Kruz Kharbouch, who is now 16 years old.