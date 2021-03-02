IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message
The image shows ducks swimming through a nearly-frozen lake.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
The image shows ducks swimming through a nearly-frozen lake.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
trending

Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message

The clip shows a flock of ducks swimming through a cracked path in the middle of a frozen lake.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:37 PM IST

Videos showcasing lessons from nature can easily make one learn several qualities from patience to garnering confidence to face life. This video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda is one of those important clips and may leave you impressed too.

The clip shows a flock of ducks swimming through a cracked path in the middle of a frozen lake. All the ducks can be seen following the ones before them in an organised manner. “Life always follows the path of least resistance,” reads the caption shared by Nanda.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 10,000 views and several comments from netizens. People found the clip to be delightful. Many were amazed at how the ducks made way through the icy lake.


What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video
Close
The cockatoo’s groovy moves and head-bobbing paired with the man’s carefree dance is enough to make anyone smile widely.(Instagram/@kristin_sitova)
The cockatoo’s groovy moves and head-bobbing paired with the man’s carefree dance is enough to make anyone smile widely.(Instagram/@kristin_sitova)
trending

Cockatoo’s happy dance with human on country music is all you need to see today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
The clip starts with Audrey and her human dancing freely to the song Drop ‘Em Out by Wheeler Walker Jr.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows ducks swimming through a nearly-frozen lake.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
The image shows ducks swimming through a nearly-frozen lake.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
trending

Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The clip shows a flock of ducks swimming through a cracked path in the middle of a frozen lake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the artwork given to Melissa Milner from her student.(Twitter/@melissamilner)
The image shows the artwork given to Melissa Milner from her student.(Twitter/@melissamilner)
trending

Her husband passed away unexpectedly, her student warmed her heart with this

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:05 PM IST
While some expressed their condolences in the comments section, others shared their stories where kids acted as angels in their time of grief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chrissy Teigen with Miles.(Twitter/@chrissyteigen)
The image shows Chrissy Teigen with Miles.(Twitter/@chrissyteigen)
trending

Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:33 PM IST
What makes the video super delightful is Miles' mesmerised expression while watching the popular cat and mouse cartoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi seen plucking tea leaves with the traditional basket.(ANI)
Priyanka Gandhi seen plucking tea leaves with the traditional basket.(ANI)
trending

Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Dressed in a saree, Priyanka Gandhi had a basket on her back balanced by a band on her head.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sketch by Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudhry on how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor grabbed the attention of netizens.(Twitter/@akbar chaudhry)
A sketch by Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudhry on how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor grabbed the attention of netizens.(Twitter/@akbar chaudhry)
trending

Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Felix the Samoyed.(Instagram/@wanderlust_samoyed)
The image shows Felix the Samoyed.(Instagram/@wanderlust_samoyed)
trending

Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:58 PM IST
“He's on a mission to steal your heart,” wrote an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina February 19, 2017. CTyS-UNLaM/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina February 19, 2017. CTyS-UNLaM/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)
trending

Fossils of Titanosaur, oldest member of dinosaur group, unearthed in Argentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The dinosaur's incomplete skeletal remains were discovered south of the city of Neuquen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christie's employees adjust an oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill painted in Jan. 1943 called 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' during an Art pre-sale photo call at Christie's auction house in London. The Moroccan landscape painted by Winston Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sold at auction on Monday March 1, 2021, for more than $11.5 million, smashing the previous record for a work by Britain’s World War II leader. (AP)
Christie's employees adjust an oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill painted in Jan. 1943 called 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' during an Art pre-sale photo call at Christie's auction house in London. The Moroccan landscape painted by Winston Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sold at auction on Monday March 1, 2021, for more than $11.5 million, smashing the previous record for a work by Britain’s World War II leader. (AP)
trending

Angelina Jolie auctions off Winston Churchill painting for $11.5 million

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The painting was sold by Roosevelt’s son after the president’s death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the river of lava.(Reddit/oddly satisfying)
The image shows the river of lava.(Reddit/oddly satisfying)
trending

This swift flowing river of lava may terrify and amaze you at the same time

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:43 AM IST
While some couldn’t stop marvelling at the fierceness of nature, others expressed how satisfying the video was to watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dog reacts to the word 'hungry'. (Reddit/Thund3rbolt)
Dog reacts to the word 'hungry'. (Reddit/Thund3rbolt)
trending

Doggo’s adorable reaction to the word ‘hungry’ makes this an awesome video

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:11 PM IST
“Feed that dog already,” say people on Reddit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Josh Harmon playing the drums.(Instagram/@josh_harmon_)
The image shows Josh Harmon playing the drums.(Instagram/@josh_harmon_)
trending

Rhythms of Ratatouille: Drummer’s fun set may impress you

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The chopping, garnishing sounds heard from the scene of the movie Ratatouille are perfectly captured by Josh Harmon on the instruments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Sood shared a post about his son adopting a puppy.
Sonu Sood shared a post about his son adopting a puppy.
trending

Sonu Sood tweets about son adopting an abandoned puppy. See pic

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Sonu Sood shared the happy news of a new member in his family - a puppy adopted by his son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Moray eel was found critically injured on Saturday evening in the attack by a fellow eel. (representational image)(Pixabay)
The Moray eel was found critically injured on Saturday evening in the attack by a fellow eel. (representational image)(Pixabay)
trending

Moray eel undergoes surgery at Kerala zoo after getting attacked, now stable

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The 600 gm female eel had been kept along with two other eel in the same glass enclosure at the zoo aquarium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Pabu and Mei Mei,(Twitter/@oregonzoo)
The image shows Pabu and Mei Mei,(Twitter/@oregonzoo)
trending

Nothing to see here, just Pabu the red panda showing off his combat skills

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:20 PM IST
A video shared by the zoo on Twitter showing the two animals playing is all you need to brighten up your Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP