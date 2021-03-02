Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message
Videos showcasing lessons from nature can easily make one learn several qualities from patience to garnering confidence to face life. This video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda is one of those important clips and may leave you impressed too.
The clip shows a flock of ducks swimming through a cracked path in the middle of a frozen lake. All the ducks can be seen following the ones before them in an organised manner. “Life always follows the path of least resistance,” reads the caption shared by Nanda.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 10,000 views and several comments from netizens. People found the clip to be delightful. Many were amazed at how the ducks made way through the icy lake.
What do you think of this video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cockatoo’s happy dance with human on country music is all you need to see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Her husband passed away unexpectedly, her student warmed her heart with this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral
- The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fossils of Titanosaur, oldest member of dinosaur group, unearthed in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angelina Jolie auctions off Winston Churchill painting for $11.5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This swift flowing river of lava may terrify and amaze you at the same time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s adorable reaction to the word ‘hungry’ makes this an awesome video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhythms of Ratatouille: Drummer’s fun set may impress you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood tweets about son adopting an abandoned puppy. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moray eel undergoes surgery at Kerala zoo after getting attacked, now stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing to see here, just Pabu the red panda showing off his combat skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox