Duo visits grandma after 3 years, watch how she reacts

Staying away from our families can be challenging. We constantly miss them and wish to see them every now and then. So, when the longing to meet our dear ones increase, we simply book our tickets back home and surprise them. Recently, a video showing something similar has gone viral on social media. Chances are this clip will make you say aww. Grandma's reaction after being surprised.(Instagram/@vish.music)

"The most special memory of our trip back home. Not only did David and I successfully surprise my grandma, but my brother and sister were able to rearrange their schedules last minute and fly to CT too. We were all supposed to attend grandma's 90th birthday party in Feb 2020, but unfortunately, our Delta flights got cancelled, borders closed, and weren't able to see her until now," wrote Instagram user Jana as she shared the video.

Also Read: Woman’s rendition of qawwali on Lord Krishna wins over people. Watch

In the clip, you can see the grandmother standing at the door in shock. However, her initial expression soon changes to hapiness and she starts dacing after seeing her grandchildren.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on March 01. Since being posted, it has been liked over 51,000 times and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual said, "What an awesome reaction from your grandma." Another person added, "So much love and happiness! I needed this energy in my life! Hugs to your grandma! How is she 93!!!!??" A third person wrote, "Omg, the reaction of your grandma is so priceless. I watched this like five times."