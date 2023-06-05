Duo's incredible dance to Lucky Boy is too good to miss. Watch

Social media is filled with people sharing several dance videos. Many may share their impromptu performances while others make choreographies and upload them on various social media sites. Several such dance clips often go viral. Now, another dance clip that has taken over the Internet by storm shows two women dancing to the song Lucky Boy by Sunidhi Chauhan, Hard Kaur, and Raja Hassan from the film Bachna Ae Haseeno. Women dancing to the sing Lucky Boy.

"Cute reels under 10 mins is our thing," wrote Sayali Gatne as she shared the video. In the clip, two women can be seen dancing to the song Lucky Boy. Their well-coordinated dance has won the hearts of many.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 11,000 times. the video has also raked up more than 51,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Several people loved their performance.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Pretty gorgeous." A second added, "Sayali, my favourite dancer and influencer." "Cool yar," expressed a third. A few others have reacted using heart and fire emojis.