Dwayne Johnson corrects his mistake from when he was young, netizens are impressed

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a well-known wrestler and Hollywood actor, visited a 7-Eleven in his hometown to settle some things from his past. Dwayne Johnsonwent back to the Hawaii store where he reportedly used to steal a Snickers bar every day. The actor took to social media and surprised many people after he said that he used to steal sneaker bars, and now that he has established himself, he wants to pay for the bars that he stole.

In the video that he shared, Johnson revealed that when he was 14 years old, he used to steal king-sized Snickers bars because he couldn't afford to buy one. He further added, "The Snickers was my pre-daily workout. The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me. I've exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;), so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11. I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way."

